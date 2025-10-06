Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,974,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,610,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after buying an additional 3,805,565 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,685 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,633,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,178,000 after acquiring an additional 825,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,052,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.67.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $30.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. Murphy Oil Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%.Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

