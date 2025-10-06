Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

