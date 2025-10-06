Hilltop National Bank Purchases New Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 146.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,573,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,190,000 after purchasing an additional 935,721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $731,747,000 after buying an additional 716,442 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 997,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,406,000 after buying an additional 365,575 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $79,255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,134,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,038,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WST stock opened at $272.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.67. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

