Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 636 DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after buying an additional 637,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after acquiring an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,722,000 after purchasing an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 192,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

DTE stock opened at $140.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

