Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 778 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $112.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

