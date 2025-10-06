Hilltop National Bank Takes $101,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 71.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 815,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5%

ET stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

