Hilltop National Bank Takes $65,000 Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Novartis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $132.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.