Hilltop National Bank Takes $70,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.69.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

