Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.2%

FDS stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day moving average of $409.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.03 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

