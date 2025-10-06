Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ING Group in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ING Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in ING Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ING Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
ING Group Trading Down 0.1%
ING opened at $25.79 on Monday. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.
ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ING Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.4002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.80%.
About ING Group
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
