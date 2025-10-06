Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in NOV Inc. $NOV

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in NOV by 119.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

