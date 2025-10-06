Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 597 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 69.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paylocity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $220.00 price target on Paylocity and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.59.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $155.65 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $151.71 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.41 and a 200 day moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

