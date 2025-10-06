Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 219,313.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 162,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 56,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $3,569,011.66. Following the sale, the director owned 13,217,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,975,735.82. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.32 per share, with a total value of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,171.60. This represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

