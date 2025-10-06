Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $982.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $997.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $927.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.