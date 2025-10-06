Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 109,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.