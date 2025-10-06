Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 109,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 33.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.