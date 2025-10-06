Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. 109,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.65.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

