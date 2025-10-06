Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF $ERTH Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 29,000.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

ERTH opened at $48.31 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

