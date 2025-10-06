Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.52.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.