iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Increased by Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,588,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

