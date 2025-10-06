iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

