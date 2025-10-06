iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $607.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

