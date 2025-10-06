iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 121,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4,481.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 181,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

EWJ stock opened at $81.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

