J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires New Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 25.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Strategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $351.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.02. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $163.97 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

Insider Activity at Strategy

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $976,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

