J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires Shares of 2,500 Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 1st quarter worth $52,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,945,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,512,000 after acquiring an additional 616,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 899,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 586,088 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,282.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 587,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,603,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $786,395.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,115.42. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,966 shares of company stock valued at $10,389,404. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $82.83 on Monday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

