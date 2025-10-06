J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New $220,000 Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Insulet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Insulet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $309.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $225.37 and a 52-week high of $353.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.83.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

