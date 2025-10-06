J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $747,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Duolingo by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $322.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,178,511.36. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,676,721. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.32.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

