J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Biogen were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its holdings in Biogen by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 38,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 64.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at $770,850.60. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 3.0%

Biogen stock opened at $159.88 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $194.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.