J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 12,535 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 41.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $415,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $14,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,941,472 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $76.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $101.04.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

