J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 21,780 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $46.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.