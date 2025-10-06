J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 39,873 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 113,083.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $451,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KHC opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

