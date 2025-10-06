J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Takes Position in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 94.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 77.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. Sealed Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.



