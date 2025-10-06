J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,461.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.