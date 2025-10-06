Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,353 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.04. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

