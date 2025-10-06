Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 12,678 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 120,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 361.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 259,784 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI opened at $35.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

