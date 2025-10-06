Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $105.15 on Monday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

