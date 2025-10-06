Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $140.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

