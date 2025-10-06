Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 716.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $162,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,549,007.06. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,595 shares of company stock worth $23,984,492 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.93.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $256.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.72. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

