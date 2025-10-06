Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,301,000 after purchasing an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after buying an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,615,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $24,452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 637.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 188,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,086 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

