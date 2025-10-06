JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

JPM opened at $309.89 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $318.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.97. The firm has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.