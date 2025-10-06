Kagan Cocozza Asset Management Purchases 75 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kagan Cocozza Asset Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.02 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $298.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.49.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

