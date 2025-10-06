Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,476,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,699,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,938,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,351,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,146,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 148,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.25 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $52.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

