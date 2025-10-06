Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Labcorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of LH stock opened at $276.56 on Monday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $289.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.70 and its 200-day moving average is $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Labcorp’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

