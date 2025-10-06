Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 76,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 34,380 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $397,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,823.65. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

