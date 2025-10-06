Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Up 32.2% – Should You Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACGet Free Report) shares rose 32.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Several research firms have commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.22. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

