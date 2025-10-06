Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 32.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 32.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. 7,329,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.22. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

