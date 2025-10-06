Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading 32.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 32.2%

About Lithium Americas

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.22.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

