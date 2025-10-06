Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 32.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 32.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. TD Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Cormark lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
