Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 32.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 32.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
