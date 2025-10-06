Maseco LLP Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 17,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.3% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 246,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,642,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.49.

Apple Trading Up 0.3%

AAPL opened at $258.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

